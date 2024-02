Kriti Sanon is winning hearts as SIFRA from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actress did a wonderful job as a robot in rom-com, which is winning hearts all over. From her glam look in the film to her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor, fans loved it. They feel it is her best work after Laxman Utekar's Mimi that got her the National Award in 2023. Kriti Sanon did a small Q and A session with her fans on social media. She was asked what if Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's SIFRA would meet Ra.One's G.One in a crossover. The actress' reply was all hearts. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film creates history on Valentine's Day, close to entering 100 crore club

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya inches towards the Rs 100 crore mark

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made Rs 80 crores plus gross at the box office. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are being liked a lot. The songs of the movie are also chartbusters. It has made Rs 44 crores plus nett in India. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film picks up, Valentine's Day to give perfect boost

Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One was a blockbuster but people feel the movie had a lot more potential. Till date, it has one of the best VFX ever seen in Indian films. We can imagine that SIFRA and G.One would be a riot together. Kriti Sanon was a part of Dilwale where she was paired with Varun Dhawan. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film maintains decent hold on Monday

Shah Rukh Khan's speech at the World Government Summit in the Middle East has inspired many people. He spoke about some of his films like Fan which did not do well are really close to his heart. He also said he is not retiring from acting any time soon. Kriti Sanon is back with a bang after a spate of flops like Shehzada and Adipurush.