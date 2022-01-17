has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism for her lean body type ever since she made her debut with opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress often gets body-shamed by online users or those people around her. She recently opened up about getting unsolicited advises from people asking her to undergo changes for her lips, her smile or her waist. Also Read - Akshay Kumar REFUTES rumours of travelling to Lucknow; says, 'Absolutely untrue'

Stressing on the fact that she never felt the need to change anything, Kriti told Bollywood Bubble, "There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn't make sense to me. I did try it once (she laughs). I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that's normal na. I am not a plastic doll."

She further added, ""People told me 'You have gummy smile'. That I am born with, I can't do anything about it. These are little little things that people don't say it directly ki 'yeh change karo (change this)'. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it's not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody."

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in five films in 2022 all of which belong to different genres thereby allowing her to push the boundaries with her work. She credits her last year's release Mimi for giving her the strength to take on more risks.

Looking forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year, the actress shares, "What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there's a lot to look forward to in 2022!"

Next on the cards for the actress are several big-ticket releases like Adipurush with , Bachchan Pandey with , Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with and Shehzada with .