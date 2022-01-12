Kriti Sanon recalls cribbing about Raabta failure with Sushant Singh Rajput over a bottle of wine

and Sushant Sing Rajput shared a great bond with each other. Sushant was Kriti's buddy and she often used to open her heart out with him. The actress worked with Sushant in that didn't really work well at the box office ad obviously they weren't happy with it. Kriti in her latest interview with Film Companion reveals how she cribbed over the film's failure with Sushant over a bottle of wine. Kriti said, " You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.". Also Read - Kartik Aaryan names his favourite female costar and you'll never guess who it is

She further called the evening funny where she cribbed with Sush, " It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we'd gone through really bad reviews and we didn't know what to say. Dino was just like, 'Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I'm in a bad mood)'. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, 'I think it's the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?' Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It's more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, 'I told you this".

Kriti was left heartbroken with Sushan't sudden demise and aid a tribute to him by writing a long emotional note and that showed how string their bond were. Today Kriti says that she has learnt to deal with everything in Bollywood but we are sure she misses such conversations with the late actor.