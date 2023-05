Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her upcoming movie Adipurush. The trailer of the highly anticipated film was finally released yesterday at a grand scale. At the Mumbai launch event present were the cast and crew including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and director Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan was missing. People are showering praise on the trailer and post the launch a video of Kriti Sanon went viral. While her fans appreciated her for her kind act netizens slammed on the other hand. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon heaps praise on her co-star Prabhas, calls him 'simple and pure from the heart' [Watch Video]

Kriti Sanon is popularly known for her humble and down-to-earth personality. At the trailer launch of Adipurush, she was seen sitting on the floor. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet and has received a mixed response. In the video, she is looking for an empty seat and when she doesn't find one Kriti unhesitantly sat on the ground as she didn't want to bother others who were already seated. Seeing this people around immediately offered her a seat.

Watch the viral video

As soon as the clip hit the internet people flooded with their comments and likes. Her fans are highly impressed with her modest and unpretentious nature. On the other hand, netizens slammed the actress calling it a publicity stunt. One user commented, "Publicity ke liye log kya krte hai." Another wrote, "There is absolutely no reason for her to sit at someone's feet.. has nothing to do with being down to earth.. looks gimmicky." Amid this, fans came to her support commenting, 'most down-to-earth', 'best actress' 'param sundari' and more. One wrote, "Why the people are writing wrong about her , she is really pure soul no show off , in reality also she behaves same way."

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janki aka Sita in Adipurush opposite who essays Lord Ram as Raghava. Other casts in the film are as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as , and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-series and Retrophiles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on 16th June 2023.