Earlier today, Nikhil Dwivedi and Anurag Kashyap had taken to social media that the latter is working on a project, which would star and be produced by the former. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Nikhil Dwivedi wrote: "Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old fashioned way at 4am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it Reposted from @anuragkashyap10 Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon ..Nikhil." On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap shared the same pic, but captioned his post as: "Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon ..."

So, what could said project be? BollywoodLife has exclusively learned from a well-placed source in the industry that Nikhil Dwivedi and Anurag Kashyap's long-cherished dream of remaking legendary Director 's masterpiece, , is finally taking off, with Kriti Sanon supposed to be roped in for the role of as The Bride out for vengeance at any cost. Wow, now that would be something, wouldn't it?

Earlier, too, has exclusively opened up to BollywoodLife on the trajectory of his Kill Bill remake, and said, "It's more of a homage that I want to create. I won't say that I want to remake Kill Bill. But that's a work in progress for sure. It's been worked out. is working on it, and hopefully we should be into the first stage soon."

Fingers crossed that the official announcement happens sooner rather than later.