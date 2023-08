Kriti Sanon, who is right now celebrating her first National Film Award for Mimi, was not even the first choice to play the lead in the film. Yes, you read it right! Mimi is reportedly a remake of the Marathi national award-winning film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, and the writer of the Hindi version of the film Samrouddhi had revealed in her media interaction that initially the makers were in talks with Priyanka Chopra for the film. However, she couldn’t do it due to dates, and so that’s how Kriti Sanon was roped in for the film in 2019. And interestingly, for those who are unaware, Priyanka’s nickname is also Mimi. While we have no doubts that Priyanka would have done a fabulous job as onscreen Mimi, we are so grateful for Kriti bagging the project. She was so honest with her character and the result is out here for everyone to see and celebrate. Also Read - Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of Alia Bhatt; old video goes viral after National Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

How Mimi was conceived Also Read - Kriti Sanon on winning the 69th National Film Award: 'I manifested this... '

We hear that Dinesh Vijan was extremely touched seeing the Marathi film. He found the film so moving that he felt compelled to tell the story to a wider audience and this he acquired the Hindi rights and made the film. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here’s how the stars are celebrating the big win

Trending Now

The perfect Mimi

Today, after winning the National Award, Kriti Sanon has proved everyone who had a doubt about her skills wrong. Though she wasn't the first choice but she owned the film and became the perfect Mimi there could ever be.

What is Mimi about

Mimi is the story of a surrogate mother’s fight to legally keep the baby and Kriti beautifully lived this character. Pankaj Tripathi, who also won the National Award for best actor in a supporting role was another perfect addition to the film. Kriti even congratulated Pankaj Tripathi for this big win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Along with Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt also won the best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Raha’s mom celebrated the big win by penning down a long emotional note with a special mention to Kriti. Talking about other winners, Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first Telugu star to win the Best Actor Award.