The news of Kriti Sanon's rumoured relationship and engagement with Prabhas had taken the media by storm some months back. The two are working together in Adipurush. The Om Raut film is one of the biggest releases of 2023. Wild reports of how the Baahubali hunk went down on his knees on the sets of Adipurush to propose to Kriti Sanon started doing the rounds. The actress' sister Nupur Sanon is going to have a very eventful 2023. She has projects in films and OTT. Her Pop Kaun is coming on Disney Hotstar. We asked Nupur Sanon if the family had laughed their hearts out hearing about the engagement of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

She tells us in an EXCLUSIVE interview, "I got a clip from a friend who asked if this true? I immediately said no. Then, I showed it to Kriti who said this is false and baseless. Later, she came and explained what had happened, the whole Varun thing. If there was even an iota of truth in any of the rumours, I would have known. But honestly, forget dating yahan toh baat direct engagement tak pahuch gayee." When we tell her that gossip circulated that Prabhas went down on his knees to propose to Kriti, Nupur laughed and said, "Kaun Hai Yeh Log".

Later, Kriti Sanon also told BBC that she felt very bad for Prabhas. She called up her co-star and narrated what Varun Dhawan had done on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It seems Prabhas asked her why did he do that. She said he is a mad guy. ICYMI, he has said on the dance reality show, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai." He further said, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." As we know, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are working together on Project K, the Nag Ashwin film.