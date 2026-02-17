Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Couple all set to wrap up work commitments, ready to tie knot by...

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur is set to tie the knot this year. Kritika and Gaurav are extremely professional about their work so they decided to responsibly fulfill all their old commitments before the wedding.

Actress Kritika Kamra and actor-host Gaurav Kapur are gearing up for a new and beautiful phase of their lives. The couple is set to tie the knot in March this year. As the wedding date nears, both of them are busy completing their professional commitments on time so that they can live this special moment to the fullest without any stress.

All about Kritika and Gaurav busy schedule

Kritika Kamra has been busy shooting for an independent genre film lately. The project is being shot in a start-to-finish schedule, that is, the entire shooting of the film is being completed in a consistent time. The shoot is expected to wrap up by the first week of March. Despite the long shooting hours, Kritika is maintaining a balance between her work and personal life so that she can be completely free and mentally calm at the time of marriage.

At the same time, Gaurav Kapoor is very busy with his hosting commitments these days, especially due to the ongoing World Cup programs. Gaurav, who is known for his quick wit, presence and effortless on-screen presence, wants to complete all his work before the wedding. After the wedding in March, he will take a short break and celebrate this special occasion openly with family and friends, after which he will return to work with renewed vigor.

According to a source close to the couple, both Kritika and Gaurav are extremely professional about their work. So they decided to responsibly fulfill all their old commitments before the wedding. They believe that any kind of work or schedule should not be in mind at a special time like a wedding. As soon as the march begins, they want to get into full "Bride and Groom mode" and live every moment without any haste.

All about Kritika and Gaurav wedding

It is being said that Kritika and Gaurav's wedding will be in a modern but simple style. They want an intimate and meaningful ceremony that reflects their personality and thinking, rather than a big show. Both of them are taking interest in the wedding preparations themselves, so that every small and big moment becomes special for them. Fulfilling work responsibilities and moving towards personal happiness, the month of March is going to be full of love, new beginnings and memorable moments for this pair.

