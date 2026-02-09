Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: What is the age-gap between Tandav actress and Breakfast With Champions host? Couple to tie knot on...

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra subtly introduced their romance on Instagram in December 2025. Reportedly, the two were working together on the upcoming series The Great Shamshuddin Family when their romance began.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Actress Kritika Kamra and actor and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur have been together for a few months now. The Breakfast With Champions host and Tandav actress made their relationship public on Instagram by surprising followers with a subdued breakfast photo. Rumours have now started to circulate that the pair intends to expand their relationship.

When did Kritika and Gaurav start dating?

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra subtly introduced their romance on Instagram in December 2025. A Times Now report states that the two were working together on the upcoming series The Great Shamshuddin Family when their romance began. It is alleged that their on-screen partnership created a real-life bond.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur age gap

Kritika was born on October 25, 1988, and she is presently 38 years old. In contrast, her partner Gaurav, who was born on April 11, 1981, will celebrate his 45th birthday in April of this year. This indicates that the alleged soon-to-be married pair is almost six years apart in age.

Kritika-Gaurav wedding date and venue

According to reports, Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra are getting married soon. The pair is reportedly preparing for a spring wedding this year in an effort to further their romance, according to a report by HT.

Kritika and Gaurav are reportedly getting married in the last week of March or the first week of April, as the rumour indicates. According to reports, the wedding is being held in Mumbai with intimate friends and family present.

But neither Kritika nor Gaurav has responded to the continuous rumours about their impending nuptials.

