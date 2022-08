Kamaal R Khan is back with being nasty and how. The self-proclaimed film critic KRK his latest tweet took a dig at Vikram Vedha star . Hrithik seems to have upset KRK with the Vikram Vedha teaser as KRK in his tweet said that why he is speaking lies and should speak the truth, especially about his and Kangana's war. And he added that Hrithik showed him private pictures of Kangana also on his laptop. We wonder how Kangana and Hrithik will react to KRK's claim. Well, Kangana is right now not on Twitter, only if would have been, the Twitter war would have already begun. NO? In the video, KRK said, "Hrithik why don't you talk about your and Kangana's story like you narrated to me? And yes even showed some interesting pictures of her on your laptop. I will definitely review that but at the right time" Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and more: Here's how much alimony these actors paid to their partners

Kamaal R Khan is known to make bizarre statements and hasn't spared any celebrity in Bollywood. While he is been massively avoided by the netizens industry, he continues to be nasty. Just a few days ago he picked out Bollywood actresses for sharing their pregnancy pictures and called them shameless for going bold in their pregnancy photoshoot. He even compared them with south actresses calling them beautiful and take talented.

KRK has made a habit of talking ill about Bollywood celebs and their movies. Only he knows if he is going to stop this or going to learn in a harder way just like how thought him a lesson by filing a case against him for maligning his image and writing bad about his films. Hrithik Roshan, who is known t maintain his dignified silence against the controversy related to him might let this go off, or maybe not. But clearly, KRK is stooping low each day!