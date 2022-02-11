Director 's urban complicated love story Gehraiyaan starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa as leads, is now finally available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. While Gehraiyaan has been getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has called it a soft porn film and even went on to call 'sex ka devta' and Deepika 'sex ki mallika'. Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and more A-list actresses in Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars list by Ormax; view complete list

In a series of tweets, KRK went pretty harsh on the film while reviewing it. "Now watching Soft Porn film #Gehraiyaan of Sex Ke Devta #Karanjohar and Sex Ki Malika #Deepika," he tweeted. He continued, "Jhuggi actor Ki entry Ho Gayee, and best thing that director has given him full time Jhuggi type dress only. But this soft porn film is full time English film. All speaking only English dialogues. Lol! Toh Hollywood main Hi Bana Lete! Copywood main Kyon Banayee? #Gehraiyaan."

KRK then called Karan Johar a clever filmmaker by releasing Gehraiyaan on a streaming platform since he thinks it wouldn't have worked elsewhere. "Karan Johar is very clever film maker. As soon as he watched #Gehraiyaan he knows that it's a Dabba. Toh @PrimeVideoIN Ke Gale Main Haar Pahnaya And Nikal Liya! Sahi Khel Gaye Karan Miyan!"

But KRK didn't stop here. He continued to take digs at Deepika and the film's plot and its intimate scenes. "The highlight of #Gehraiyaan is this that Jhuggi actor is playing billionaire in the film. Bhai Jiski Shakal Par Lukkha Likha Ho Woh billionaire Kaise Lagega! Kya Mazaak hai," he tweeted. "Film #Gehraiyaan can be called biography of #Deepu because she likes only money and Maza!" he wrote in continuation. "What? They are not married? Toh Abtak free main Ghapaghap Chal Raha tha. Karan Bhai Ye Nahi Hota India Main Yaar! Kyon society Ko Barbad Karne Par Tule Ho? #gehraiyan." He then concluded his review with a tweet that reads, "What a great dialogues in this film #Gehraiyaan ! The best dialogues I ever heard in any film. Karan Aur Sharam Ka koi Lena Dena Nahi."

Gehraiyaan talks about love and complex human relationships. Bollywood Life said in its verdict, "Barring distinct flaws revolving around the motivations of Siddhant Chaturvedi's character and its resolutions, Gehraiyaan is a maturely written, meticulously crafted look on infidelity and adult relationships, with Deepika Padukone delivering her career best act and Ananya Panday coming of age. Shakun Batra and Karan Johar can be proud of their movie. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars."