KRK calls Gehraiyaan a 'soft porn film', Karan Johar 'sex ka devta' and Deepika Padukone 'sex ki mallika' – view tweets

While Gehraiyaan has been getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has called it a soft porn film and even went on to call Karan Johar 'sex ka devta' and Deepika Padukone 'sex ki mallika'.