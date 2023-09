Shah Rukh Khan, who is widely hailed as the box office king after his massive blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and is calling the superstar miser, aka Kanjoos, due to not giving him an iPhone 15. The self-proclaimed critic who was continuously writing positive reviews about Shah Rukh Khan and his latest releases, unlike him, seems to be expecting a gift from King Khan, and that too an iPhone 15, the latest model of the iPhone series launched by the company. KRK took to Twitter just a while ago and wrote, "Shahrukh Khan Sahab Bade Hi Kanjoos, Makkhi Choos Nikle. Pathan Aur Jawan Ke Blockbuster Hone Ke Baad Bhi, Ek IPhone15 Nahi De Sake. Itni Kanjoosi Bhi Theek Nahi Hai "

Shahrukh Khan Sahab Bade Hi Kanjoos, Makkhi Choos Nikle. Pathan Aur Jawan Ke Blockbuster Hone Ke Baad Bhi, Ek IPhone15 Nahi De Sake. Itni Kanjoosi Bhi Theek Nahi Hai @iamsrk Sahab! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 30, 2023

While the internet has drastic reactions to this tweet of Kamaal R Khan, they are calling him a digital beggar.

ye bhi koi tareeka h bheek mangne ka — alphabetagama (@alphabetagama20) September 30, 2023

Digital bhikari — ? (@allbymyslff) September 30, 2023

We wonder if the superstar will come across his tweet and might as well have a witty reply or rather send an iPhone 15 to him, depending on whether what King Khan is in the mood right now. Jawan has been creating history at the box office, earning 1048 crore, and is inching towards breaking Pathaan records worldwide as his comeback film made 1050 crore at the box office.

After giving two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for Dunki, which is slated to be released by the end of this year at Christmas, which is December 22, 2023.

Film #War Baap Gaddar! #Pathan Baap Gaddar! #Jawan Baap Gaddar! #TigerBuddha Main Bhi Baap Gaddar!

All spy films are having same storyline! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 27, 2023

Talking about KRK, apart from praising Shah Rukh Khan, he has been taking sly digs at other superstars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and more.