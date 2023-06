Kamaal R Khan, who is known to make bizarre statements against Bollywood and the actors, is once again going viral with his revelation, and this time it's Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. The self-proclaimed critic KRK took to his Twitter account and called Varun Dhawan a flop actor as he claims that the Bhediya actor's market value is zero, which is why his next film Bawaal is releasing on OTT rather than theatres. On the other hand, he called Kartik Aaryan the bankale actor compared to him and mentioned that his next Satyaprem Ki Katha is releasing in theatres. Both these films are produced by the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Also Read - Adipurush: NOT Prabhas but Kartik Aaryan was the FIRST choice to play Raghav? KRK makes surprising claims

KRK takes a dig at Varun Dhawan and calls Kartik Aaryan a better actor than him.

In his tweet, he gave a huge shoutout to Kartik Aaryan, took a dig at Varun, and wrote," Both films, #Bawaal and #Satyapremkikatha, are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala! He is releasing @TheAaryanKartik film #SPKK in theatres while releasing @Varun_DVN film #Bawaal directly on OTT. Means he considers Kartik a big star and Varun a flop star. And Sajid Bhai is 100% right." While there are many users who follow KRK, they agree with him. While many slammed KRK and questioned is knowledge over OTT reach and profit sharing.

Talking about Varun and Kartik, they are best buddies and have known each other for ages now, while Varun is always praising him and vice versa. Talking about Kartik, he became a young superstar with his massive success. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, later his theatrical release, Shehzada, didn't create a huge buzz but earned decent numbers, while Varun's last release, Bhediya, was an average film, and Bawaal casts him and in the lead.