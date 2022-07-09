KRK claims Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will be a big disaster; says the superstar's career is finished

Kamaal R Khan is back for what he is known best for! No guesses, the man who loves to target every film that is released, is now slamming Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha by calling it Laal Sigh Buddha and claiming that he has been receiving a lot of negative comments about the film and it is going to be a big disaster. KRK who loves to troll every actor and every film, in his latest tweet, mocked Aamir Khan's film and mentioned that Laal Singh Chaddha will finish the superstar's career. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara, Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna and more B-Town stars who are all set to romance South Indian actresses

He took to his Twitter this morning and wrote, "I am getting so many negative comments about #LaalSinghBuddha every day. So I believe that #AamirKhan should not release the film. It will become a big disaster and Aamir's career will be finished."

Kamaal R Khan's this tweet against Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha didn't go down well with the fans and they are lashing out at the self-proclaimed critic. One user took a dig at the only film that he made in his career for which he gained fame, " is the all-time worst disaster movie." Another user gave him a recall about how Aamir Khan's film doing magnificently well at the box office always, " Sirf Aamir khan ke Naam se hi movie chalti hai uski because normal theatre-going audience Aamir khan ki movie dekhne zyada jaati because his movies are shown daily on tv, satellite-like 3 idiots, pk, 3, Taare Zameen par, secret superstar, Ghajini, dangal".

We are damn sure that KRK will still not stop mocking any Bollywood release. Right now he is also slamming and 's Jug Jug Jeeyo and is alleging that the collection the makers are mentioning about the film is FAKE. KRK don't you get tired?