Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan is known for making scandalous statements. He often targets Bollywood celebrities and there have been times when he has said nasty things about stars. This time, he has made it to the headlines as he made shocking claims about Akshay Kumar. He took to his Twitter handle to make a shocking claim that Akshay Kumar gave supari to kill him when he was in jail. He also said that Akshay Kumar is the reason why he went to jail. Also Read - Animal: Will Ranbir Kapoor film get postponed due to OMG 2 Vs Gadar 2 box office clash?

In his tweet, he also said that and have nothing to do with it. KRK further went on to state that he is in trouble for calling 'Canadian Kumar'. In a series of tweets, he went on to talk about Akshay Kumar's last 10 films and how they did not perform well at the box office. He started off his tweet by saying, "I have good relation with everyone in Bollywood except @akshaykumar! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested." The tweets now seem to have been deleted by Kamaal R Khan. Also Read - OMG 2 Vs Gadar 2: Akshay Kumar ready to clash with Sunny Deol; who will win the Box Office war?

Here's a screenshot of his tweets as shared by Siasat.com

Also Read - Jolly LLB 3: Lawyers Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to team up for a new case?

Trending Now

Check out KRK's other tweets on Akshay Kumar below:

Akshay Kumar’s last 10 flop films have not done total ₹500Cr business, while #SRK’s #Pathaan has done ₹550Cr business. And Akki has got approx ₹1000Cr fees for these 10 flop films. He does charge ₹125Cr per film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2023

These are last 10 flop films of #AkshayKumar!

1) RamSetu

2) Katputli

3) Selfie

4) Raksha Bandhan

5) Samrat Prithviraj

6 Atrangi Re

7) Lakshmi

8) Bell bottom

9) Durgamati

10) Bacchan Pandey#OMG2 will be 11th flop in a row! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar has not responded to any of this as yet. The Khiladi Kumar is looking forward to the release of his film OMG 2. It will be clashing with 's Gadar 2 at the box office on August 11. 's movie Animal is also slated to release on the same day.