Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has once again attacked over the box office collection of and starrer . He has now claimed that Karan tried to commit suicide after suffering huge losses with Brahmastra. However, netizens gave KRK the taste of his own medicine.

In his tweet, KRK said that Karan apparently created a huge drama at home about attempting suicide. He then went on to claim that Mukesh Ambani lended the filmmaker Rs 300 crore to recover the losses. He also went on to say that Karan is having reservations about telling the world that he has gone bankrupt because of the disastrous run of Brahmastra at the box office.

"According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn't tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra," KRK tweeted.

But netizens were not in a mood to entertain or believe what KRK was saying in his said tweet. Many people made fun of him and some even went on to take a dig at the actor saying that he is jobless and has no work to do other than tweeting unnecessary stuff.

After bailing out Bollywood with its successful theatrical run, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released on OTT. The film, written and directed by , also stars veteran Bollywood superstar , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie earned more than Rs 400 crore worldwide.