Bollywood is right now going through the toughest phase, such an industry boom has overshadowed the Hindi film industry and it is struggling to make its mark. The big releases are falling flat and the current time in Bollywood is unpredictable and how. And amid this Kamaal R Khan is making big claims that might not be appreciated by many insiders. The self-proclaimed critic took to his Twitter and mentioned how 's career is over. The Cirkus star Ranveer is enjoying his latest 's release and the fans are going gaga over his out a comedy, but see sleek KRK is living in a different world and hence he claims his career is over.

Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. @vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2022

Not on this, he even mentioned how Khans are finished. is all set to make is comeback after 4 years with Pathaan and the superstar's fans are eagerly waiting for his theatrical release, while is gearing up for Tiger 3, Aamir Kahn is on a break after Laal Singh Chadha. KRK also claimed in his tweet that is a flop star and is demanding 50 crores for signing films. KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, "Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. @vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh's career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now."

Amid demanding of almost every Bollywood actor, he spoke positively only about and called him the ray of hope in Bollywood. The actor's second last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made him a super successful star overnight. It stormed at the box office and collected more than 200 across, while his last release Freddy released on OTT and it