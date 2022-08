Till now, it was just South vs Bollywood happening at the box office. But now, it looks like netizens are also targeting the personal life of Bollywood celebs and the choices that they make. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lisa Hayden, and many other Bollywood actresses flaunt their baby bumps in photoshoots, and they look gorgeous in them. Now, netizens are comparing these B-Town actresses with South celebs, and the pictures of the same are going viral. KRK (Kamaal Rashid Khan) also took to Twitter to share a picture of Bollywood actresses and South celebs, and called Kareena, Bipasha, and other actresses ‘shameless’. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and more B-town celebs who passed hurtful remarks on other stars

He tweeted, "This is the difference between Shameless People and cultured family people." While some netizens are agreeing with him, some are also slamming KRK for his tweet. Check out the tweets below…

True though Bollywood is just a wanna be Hollywood, a slave of west. People who take pride in their own self, their rules and culture is what makes them different and superior — Mona Kandari (@MonaKandari) August 24, 2022

All the baby bumps are from Bollywood actress. In south they are wives of South stars. So let's not be hypocrite and respect all. Just a thought! ? — Soumyaranjan B (@Soumyaranjan_BA) August 24, 2022

Bollywood walo hamesha Hollywood culture follow karte hai.

Khud ka existence pe varosa nehi hai iss logo ka.

South Industry is culturally far more better than Bollywood. — Mazharul Islam Rakib (@mislamrakib) August 24, 2022

For the past couple of years, the Bollywood industry is being targeted a lot. Trolls on social media just require one small thing to put the Hindi film industry down.

Boycott Bollywood is a trend that happens on social media quite often. Netizens boycott movies that are released every week. The negativity around the film also impacts the business at the box office.

Let’s hope that this Bollywood vs South movie debate ends soon, and everyone just concentrates on making Indian cinema better.