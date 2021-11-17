Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan recently had his tongue-in-cheek moment when he praised 's ex girlfriend 's statement lauding for filing FIR against domestic violence while she was in a relationship. He has now clarified his statement made in his now-deleted tweet. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan: 11 PICS that prove she is the apple of everyone's eye at home

In her last year interview with Navixha Bagga of Organicize Your Life, Somy, who runs a foundation No More Tears in the US, had spoken about dealing with sexual harassment and rape since the age of 5.

The said interview was revived by a few media houses as a throwback wherein she had said lauded Aishwarya for standing up against domestic violence. When the interviewer asked Somy about the sexual violence predators being prevalent across cultures, Somy said, "Absolutely, it's very depressing that we are approaching 2021, and kudos to Aishwarya Rai because she was the only woman who actually went out and filed an FIR against domestic violence. "

When the interviewer nodded her head to Somy's answer and added 'while in her relationship' to which Somy further added, “While in her relationship and she was the only for the lack of a better term with the guts and courage to go out and file a police complaint. I respect her and commend her for taking that stand.”

Watch the interview here:

After a few media houses revived this mentioned interview of Somy's and published it as a throwback article, KRK apparently mistook as her latest interview and went on to tweet about it.

"Somy Ali said in her latest interview! Aish is a brave girl, who gave Muh Tod Jawab to that bad person, who did beat all his girlfriends. He did beat me also but I was not able to file FIR. Dear Somy, you are too late now,” read KRK's now-deleted tweet.

His controversial tweet grabbed attention of the media houses, that went on to publish articles quoting it. Although KRK hadn't mentioned Salman's name in his tweet, he soon realised the gaffe and was quick to delete his tweet.

He also issued a clarification in another tweet and said, "Dear Media people, pls don’t make fake news in my name. Somy Ali didn’t mention anybody’s name in her interview. She was talking about someone. And I also didn’t mention anyone’s name."

Dear Media people, pls don’t make fake news in my name. Somy Ali didn’t mention anybody’s name in her interview. She was talking about someone. And I also didn’t mention anyone’s name. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 17, 2021

In June, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan aka KRK following the release of his new film Radhe. While KRK had claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team had declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.