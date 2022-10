Kamaal R Khan tasted his own medicine as he gets badly picked while he makes fun of Hrithik Roshan's latest appearance where the actor looks a bit bald from behind. He took to his Twitter and mocked the Fighter actor and wrote, " When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch". Not only this he dropped yet another comment and claimed he forgot to wear the entire hair patch and made fun of him for getting bald. While the internet slammed the Ek Villain actor and called him mean. The netizens reminded him that no matter how bald Hrithik will get he will be the best and better than him at least. Also Read - Did Deepika Padukone lie about her depression? Pathaan actress reacts to allegations

Hrithik's fans come out in support of him and slammed the self-proclaimed critic for stooping so low. Hrithik was seen attending friends; wedding along with their girlfriend and the couple looked classy and stunning as their twinning game was a point on. Also Read - Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Mika Singh and more infamous, real-life slap-gates in Bollywood that left everyone embarrassed

Watch the viral video of Hrithik Roshan's bald patch shared by KRK

When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch.??? pic.twitter.com/4Gz72Ui3dA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 15, 2022

Sorry, when he didn’t wear his hair patch properly. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 15, 2022

Kamaal R Khan who is known to be the troller had slammed Hrithik Roshan on Twitter few weeks ago and claimed that his last release Vikram Vedha was a disaster and he paid critics to give him good reviews. Also Read - Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad ace the twinning game in white; fans react to their styling

Advertisement

Today 90% morning shows of #VikramVedha are canceled all over India. Noon shows are having 50% less occupancy compare to day1. Means this film has become a disaster on day2 only. Landing cost of the film is ₹250Cr. Heartily Congratulations to @iHrithik Bhai Jaan.?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 1, 2022

Hrithik Roshan is right now gearing up for his next Fighter along with and the film is claimed to be one of the best action films of the actor so far.