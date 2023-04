dropped the Pushpa 2 poster on the Internet, and it went viral within a few minutes as the fans were desperately waiting to witness Pushpa 2 once again. While the audience is going gaga over the poster, the trailer for Pushpa 2 is spectacular and will make you want to watch the film ASAP. The introduction of Pushpa in the trailer is just fantastic. Pushpa has been ruling the internet, and how. While Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan mocked Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and asked whether it is Pushpa 2 or Laxmi 2 or Kanchana 2, Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun and his 'khatarnak' swag are back with a bang; check out the journey from rise to rule in this special treat video [WATCH]

The poster shows Allu Arjun in a totally different avatar where you can find the resemblance to goddess Kaali Maa; he has taken the swag to another level, but the expectations of the audiences were different, and many wanted to see the same old Pushpa, including KRK, but this time he is in a different mission, so the natural look for the poster looks just perfect, and comparing it with other films is just unfair. The poster and trailer for the film were released a day ahead of iconic star Allu Arjun's birthday, and they are the perfect percent-back birthday gift for fans. Pushpa is back, and we are damn excited to see him rule.

The Hindi audience is going gaga as the makers also released the Hindi-dubbed trailer of Pushpa 2, and boy, the original swagger is back. Allu Arjun has definitely upped the game this time. The trailer shows the excitement for Pushpa while he is fleeing, but the most eye-catching scene from the Pushpa 2 trailer was when the Tiger steered back after seeing a man coming ahead, and it was none other than Pushpa, and this is how the audience hailed him when he was back. Now, no other actor could have pulled this swag, and that is the reason why Pushpa fever is never going to die down anytime soon.