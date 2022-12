Actor-turned-critic Kamaal R Khan manages to grab attention with his controversial film reviews and harsh comments on each and every celebrity. KRK has called a TikTok star to trolling Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's relationship; KRK usually takes a jibe at stars. Recently, he predicted that popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has no future in Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Salman Khan birthday party: Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty and more attend [Watch Video]

Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with starrer Goodbye film, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. KRK recently targeted Rashmika and said that she has no future in Bollywood industry. He even added saying that Hindi audiences will not accept the main actress who has already watched Aishwarya, Madhuri, and Kareena. KRK tweeted saying, 'According to her looks, Actress

@iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can't accept her as the main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena.'

A look at KRK's tweet -

According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as a main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 26, 2022

KRK even claimed that 's career is over and said that the Bollywood industry is going through a tough phase. He even called and Ranveer Singh double dholki and claimed that their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will turn out to be a disaster.

Here's how netizens reacted to KRK's tweet -

Doesn’t matter how she looks but what she did to #rishabshetty and the way she reacted to a production house that practically launched her career was very disgraceful. I never expected this from @iamRashmika — Blake (@mrethanblake) December 26, 2022

@kamaalrkhan agree with u.. she is not fit for hindi cinema.. actually these Bollywood directors are encashing her, because of her few hit in south… baad me doodh me makkhi ke tarah fekh denge?? — Sabby (@Sabby004) December 26, 2022

@kamaalrkhan they will not accept you even in Bhojpuri movies leave aside Hindi or South movies. — PUNEET VIZH (@Puneetvizh) December 26, 2022