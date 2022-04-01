KRK questions RRR box office collection; says 'public has totally rejected' SS Rajamouli's film, gets trolled

Self proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has once again slammed SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The movie, which stars Jr NTR and in the lead, has been raking moolah at the box office since its release. It has already become India's highest grossing film ever. But KRK thinks RRR is a disaster and claimed that the film's box office numbers have been manipulated. Also Read - Trending South News Today: KGF 2 mega event for fans; Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting with Nayanthara soon and more

"Public has totally rejected #RRR and it's a disaster. But makers are creating fake hype from fake reporting by paid media. So I will prove in my next review that it's already a disaster. People know nothing how to calculate huge budget of ₹680Cr!" KRK tweeted. However, netizens were not ready to buy his claims. They started trolling him. One Twitter user said that KRK couldn't digest the roaring success of RRR and giving fake reviews.

Last week, after the release of RRR, KRK had called it the 'worst film ever made In India.' "Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me," he had tweeted.

RRR has continued its record-breaking streak at the box office. It has grossed Rs 710 crore worldwide in its first week with the gross collection of Rs 560 crore in India alone. The Hindi version of RRR has also beaten the likes of , The Kashmir Files, 83 and Gangubai Kathiwadi to become the top non-holiday post pandemic grosser. It has collected Rs 132.59 crore in the domestic market, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

RRR has proved that S.S Rajamouli's competition is himself, after edging out his own Baahubali: The Beginning from the No. 2 all-time blockbuster spot, he has only Baahubali: The Conclusion to dislodge to establish RRR as Indian cinema's highest-ever grosser.