Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan recently suffered an arrest. He was reportedly arrested for making controversial tweets and a molestation case. He was first arrested on August 29 and later on again on September 3 over the molestation case. After spending almost 10 days in jail, Kamaal R Khan was granted bail. While he has been released he is also back on Twitter. He made his comeback by saying that he is not looking to seek revenge. Now, KRK has tweeted that he lost 10 kilos when he was in jail and netizens are having a ball of a time.

On Twitter, KRK wrote that he survived on the water for 10 days in jail because of which he has lost 10 kilos. Many reverted to this tweet and called him a liar. A comment stated that losing 10 kilos in 10 days is not possible. Many joked that he should do a review about his jail time. Check out the tweets below:

Jhut mat bolo Bhai Pani ke sath Dande bhi to khaye honge na ? https://t.co/unapn5R4cH — H I T E S H ? (@Real_hitesh28) September 13, 2022

Chal Joothe...???

I tried hard to do the same....kuch kam nahi hua in 10 days.

By the way now u have to carry stones in ur pocket so that u wont fly ???, Phale hi tu 50 kg ka tha. https://t.co/DDTFEf4jZI — Flawsome^soul (@Sanghi_Nari) September 13, 2022

Weight to 10KG hi tha na? — गाया (@gaya_MI_) September 13, 2022

10 din me dus kilo, is it even possible??? — Harsh Sinha (@LLBinterceptor) September 13, 2022

Accha hua 20-25 din nahi raha .. gayab ho jata ? — Rahul (@howzzattt) September 13, 2022

People looking to loose weight. This is how you do it. https://t.co/tmIdOiXdel — Mudit Singh (@RSMudit) September 13, 2022

When Kamaal R Khan was in jail, it was his son who had made a public appeal to get support for his father. He had also tweeted and others to help KRK when in trouble.