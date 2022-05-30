KRK reveals Sidharth Malhotra got ANGRY with Kiara Advani for congratulating him on his biography

Kamaal R Khan recently launched his biography and it was Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan who got brutally trolled for launching KRK's biography. Netizens mocked the veteran actor and asked him if this controversial king KRK had some videos of him to blackmail him to do the same. While now KRK has started a new controversy around him. As he launched his biography many congratulated the critic/ actor and one of them was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani. Kiara dropped a congratulatory message for KRK on his book launch and later deleted the same. However, KRK picked the Jug Jug Jeeyo star for deleting her tweet and blamed it on Sidharth Malhotra.

KRK slams Sidharth Malhotra for using ladies as his shield, first Alia Bhatt and now Kiara Advani

He took to his Twitter and shared the deleted post of Kiara and wrote, " Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet.". He later slammed the Shershaah actor calling him useless and using the ladies as his shield. " “Why are you so useless Sidharth? Why do you use girls as your shield? First, it was and now Kiara Advani. Be a man." While we wonder if both Sidharth and Kiara will react to this allegation on them.