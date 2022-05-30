KRK reveals Sidharth Malhotra got ANGRY with Kiara Advani for congratulating him on his biography

Kamaal R Khan recently launched his biography and it was Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan who got brutally trolled for launching KRK's biography. Netizens mocked the veteran actor and asked him if this controversial king KRK had some videos of him to blackmail him to do the same. While now KRK has started a new controversy around him. As he launched his biography many congratulated the critic/ actor and one of them was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani. Kiara dropped a congratulatory message for KRK on his book launch and later deleted the same. However, KRK picked the Jug Jug Jeeyo star for deleting her tweet and blamed it on Sidharth Malhotra.
KRK slams Sidharth Malhotra for using ladies as his shield, first Alia Bhatt and now Kiara Advani
He took to his Twitter and shared the deleted post of Kiara and wrote, " Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet.". He later slammed the Shershaah actor calling him useless and using the ladies as his shield. " “Why are you so useless Sidharth? Why do you use girls as your shield? First, it was Alia Bhatt
and now Kiara Advani. Be a man." While we wonder if both Sidharth and Kiara will react to this allegation on them.
Also Read - Karan Johar all set to launch starkid Ibrahim Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of THIS Malayalam film
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
While it was Bollywoodlife that reported the separation of the lovebirds, however later they reconciled and made a public appearance together at the special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It seems like Sidharth and Kiara
are very much in love and have sorted out their difference like every couple does who are madly in love with each other. Right now Sidharth is prepping for his Indian Police Force in Goa helmed by Rohit Shetty
, while Kiara who is enjoying the success of her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has kick-started the promotion of her next film along with Varun Dhawan
, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor
.