KRK SLAMS Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Aakhir kya majboori hai iss gutter me rehne ki?'

The shocking news of Raj Kundra's arrest by the Mumbai Police late on Monday on charges of making pornographic content, has sent ripples across the industry. The news has got mixed reactions from a few industry personalities. Among them, is who called the film industry a gutter and said that she would expose the underbelly of 'Bullywood' in her upcoming production Tiku weds Sheru. But it seems like her sharp reaction has irked self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan who has slammed Kangana for her remarks on Raj Kundra's arrest.

Kangana took to social media to react to the said news and wrote a note on her Instagram story, "This is why I call movie industry a gutter... all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose underbelly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru...We need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip."

Reacting to Kangana's hard-hitting statement, KRK asked the Manikarnika actress about her reason to continue working in this industry. "I don't have any problem if #KanganaRanaut calls Bollywood a gutter. But I just want to ask her that what she is doing in that gutter? She should live in her beautiful city Manali instead of gutter. Aakhir Kangana Ki Kaya majboori hai, Iss Gutter main Rahne Ki?" he tweeted.

I don’t have any problem if #KanganaRanaut calls Bollywood a gutter. But I just want to ask her that what she is doing in that gutter? She should live in her beautiful city Manali instead of gutter. Aakhir Kangana Ki Kaya majboori hai, Iss Gutter main Rahne Ki? https://t.co/KwrXNYGwnM — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2021

Following the investigations by the Malvani Police and later by the Crime Branch-CID and Property Cell, at least 12 arrests have been made so far, including Kundra, his techie associate Ryan J. Tharpe, who were remanded to police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai Magistrate Court.

Authoritative Bollywood and police sources claim that the ongoing probe into the Kundra matter "maybe just the tip of the porno-iceberg" that flourishes in the entertainment circles, aided or abetted by some high-profile 'model or acting coordinators' in south Mumbai and western suburbs, with huge stakes involved.