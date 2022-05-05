was seen waving at the fans who had gathered near his Bandra Galaxy Apartment to get a glimpse of the actor. It was on the occasion of Eid on April 3. Now KRK aka took to Twitter to slam Salman and claimed that the people were paid to be there. He wrote, “Itne Logon Ko Bhade Par Bulane Ke Liye Kaafi Paise Kharch Hote Honge!” Have a look at is post below: Also Read - Mahhi Vij finally reacts to Jay Bhanushali's performance in Bigg Boss 15; hints at the show being scripted [Exclusive]

Itne Logon Ko Bhade Par Bulane Ke Liye Kaafi Paise Kharch Hote Honge! pic.twitter.com/MgIVvEqfJc — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 3, 2022

Replying on his tweet, a user wrote, "Are bhai mere dost log jo bhi is KRK ki post par gaali likhte h react karte h iske post me matt karo ye yahi chahta h ise maza aata h sunne me ar ye chahta h sab gaali de react kare iski baato pe so plzz is kachre khan ko ignore karo bass ? that's it?" Another tweet read, "To tu kyu nahi chala gya kuchh paise bhi mil jate tujh gareeb ko #SalmanKhan se." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

To tu kyu nahi chala gya kuchh paise bhi mil jate tujh gareeb ko #SalmanKhan se https://t.co/Xp4IK9Awus — Salman Khan Fan (@imsalmnic) May 5, 2022

Are bhai mere dost log jo bhi is KRK ki post par gaali likhte h react karte h iske post me matt karo ye yahi chahta h ise maza aata h sunne me ar ye chahta h sab gaali de react kare iski baato pe so plzz is kachre khan ko ignore karo bass ? that's it? — Md Islam (@MdIslam87972756) May 3, 2022

Ye log sirf eid par hi kyon aate hain? ???? https://t.co/5oixjunCL1 — ? (@Its_Ananyaa__) May 4, 2022

This isn't the first time KRK has slammed Salman. When Radhe has released, he had passed personal comments on Salman. It had created a huge controversy.