Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is known for his controversial tweets. He always targets celebs in his tweets and predicts whether upcoming movies will be hit or flop. Now, he has done a prediction for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and he has also given a suggestion to the superstar. KRK wants SRK to not do Pathaan as according to him, the film will be a sure-shot disaster. In his tweet, he has also written that he had suggested SRK not do Happy New Year and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

KRK tweeted, “I suggested @iamsrk to not do films #HappyNewYear #Fan and #JHMS. But he did those films and all 3 films were disasters. Now I suggest him one more time that he should not do #Pathaan because it will become a sure shot disaster.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand at airport; netizens age-shame them, 'I thought she was his daughter'

Well, many fans of are reminding KRK that Happy New Year was a hit at the box office. Check out the tweets below…

Happy new year was super hit at boxoffixe even with ur nd all critics negative reviews,,, — Davinder singh (@Davinde48839946) July 22, 2022

#HappyNewYear life time business is 408 crore nd budget was 100 crore toh disaster kaise ??? Aur pathan toh pakka blockbuster hoga likh lo tum — Alok tiwari (@alokyntiwari) July 22, 2022

But Happy New year was a successful movie — Brandon Buffard ✋ (@brandonbuffard) July 22, 2022

Pathaan is directed by and it also stars and in the lead role. The movie is slated to release in January next year. It will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. The actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for Pathaan.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, will hit the big screens in June 2023, and Dunki is slated to release during Christmas next year. Directed by , Dunki stars as the female lead.