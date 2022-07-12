KRK is on an all-out attacking spree against Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier, KRK had tweeted: “I am getting so many negative comments about #LaalSinghBuddha every day. So I believe that #AamirKhan should not release the film. It will become a big disaster and Aamir’s career will be finished.” Now, after Aamir Khan hasroped in Shah Rukh Khan to promote Laal Singh Chaddha, Kamaal R Khan has advised the Baadshah of Bollywood to stay as far away as possible from the former and his movie. Also Read - A day after Sonam Kapoor's picture with a baby goes viral, actress opens up about her challenging journey to motherhood

KRK suggests Shah Rukh Khan to stay far away from Aamir Khan

Taking to his official Twitter handle, KRK wrote: “I will suggest to @iamsrk Bhai to be far away from #AamirKhan! Ye Doobta Huwa ship hai, Isko Sahara Dene Ki Galti Na Karna. Aamir Ka wahi Kaam Hai, कि हम तो डूबेंगे सनम, तुम को भी ले डूबेंगे! If you will support Aamir then public might get angry with you also.” In another tweet he added, “Aamir Khan has understood that his film #LaalSinghChaddha has become a disaster before the release only. So now Amir has requested @iamsrk to promote his film.?! Arey Aamir Bhai #SRK Ke Kahne Se Toh Log Unki Hi film Nahi Dekhte, Toh Aapki Film Ko Kaya Dekhenge!” Check out all his tweets below: Also Read - BTS fan Rashmika Mandanna says Permission To Dance is from Proof album; desi ARMY trolls her, 'Thodi Si Research Kar Liya Karo'

I am getting so many negative comments about #LaalSinghBuddha every day. So I believe that #AamirKhan should not release the film. It will become a big disaster and Aamir’s career will be finished. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 9, 2022

I will suggest to @iamsrk Bhai to be far away from #AamirKhan! Ye Doobta Huwa ship hai, Isko Sahara Dene Ki Galti Na Karna. Aamir Ka wahi Kaam Hai, कि हम तो डूबेंगे सनम, तुम को भी ले डूबेंगे! If you will support Aamir then public might get angry with you also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

Aamir Khan has understood that his film #LaalSinghChaddha has become a disaster before the release only. So now Amir has requested @iamsrk to promote his film.?! Arey Aamir Bhai #SRK Ke Kahne Se Toh Log Unki Hi film Nahi Dekhte, Toh Aapki Film Ko Kaya Dekhenge!? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has an important cameo in and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, along with close friend Salman Khan, which got everyone buzzing long before the film's promotions began. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and more – Reel and Real-life TV jodis who ruled the first half of 2022