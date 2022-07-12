KRK suggests Shah Rukh Khan should stay far away from Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha; calls latter 'Doobta hua ship' [View Tweets]

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has an important cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, along with close friend Salman Khan, which got everyone buzzing long before the film's promotions began