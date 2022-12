Kamaal R Khan is one individual who never fails to mock himself while he attempts to take dig at others. An nd the latest one on his radar is Bollywood actor who is all set for his next release titled Kuttey. The title of the film has gained a lot of headlines, the trailer is outstanding and has managed to impress the viewers in the first go, KRK took a dig at Arjun Kapoor's film title Kuttey and questioned what will Malaika Arora call the actor after the release of this particular film. KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, "Kaya Aap Bata Sakte Hain, Ki film #Kuttte release Hone Ke Baad Malaika Arjun Ko Kya Naam Se Pukaregi?". This sweet of the self-proclaimed critic didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed him strongly for making a personal attack. Also Read - From proposing Arbaaz Khan to jibe at Nora Fatehi: 7 times Malaika Arora made badass revelation about her personal life

Kaya Aap Bata Sakte hain, Ki film #Kuttte release Hone Ke Baad Malaika Arjun Ko Kya Naam Se Pukaregi? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 22, 2022

Personal life attack kyu karta h bhai — Sohail ✨ (@SOhAilStAR05) December 22, 2022

Wo tho pata nahi

Par tujhe tho hum kutta hi bolenge

Wo bhi khujli wala kuttaaa... ?? — Mo.... (@Mo_Wajhi) December 22, 2022

Don't hit below the belt, you have a great fan following and do not misuse your power . Thodi Bhasha ki maryada rakhiye . — ajay kanagat (@kanagat) December 22, 2022

Wohi Jo aapki wife aapko bulati hai sir — Nuclear Gandhi (@NuclearGandhi5) December 22, 2022

Well, this isn't the first time KRK took a dig at nay actor, before this he made fun of 's bald patch and got slammed by the fans of the Vikram Vedha actor. Well, we wonder if ever KRK will ever stop making unnecessary comments on actors especially. Coming back to Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey, the trailer is just phenomenal an the actor is proving his acting prowess one film at a time.