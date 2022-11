Sometimes you feel that some person shouldn’t have the ability to speak and one of them is Kamaal R Khan. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the arrival of their baby girl and while the entire world and family are celebrating their happiness with them, KRK took a dig at the new parents for having a premature baby as Alia delivered the baby within 7 months of their marriage.

Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months.??? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It’s normal. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

Take a look at how Raalia fans are slamming the self proclaimed critic for turning nasty

Congratulations to thm...but none of ur business whether it's 7 or 9 months...u concentrate on ur children's 6 or 9 months. — leozr (@leozr789) November 6, 2022

Why does it bother you whether it’s 7 or 9 months. Mind your own business — alok sonali (@AlokSonali) November 6, 2022

Tuje bada pata hai,tu wohi tha kya as a security guard???? Mera ek bhaiya bhabi ki arranged marriage hua tha ,shadi se pehle ek dusre se mile bhi nahi and bhabi ko 7 month me baby hua... Tereko chize pata ni hai toh thik hai,is me koi sharam ki baat thodi na hai chomu??? — I'm Inasree (@i_inasree) November 6, 2022

A man can become a jerk with one tweet. — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) November 6, 2022

Ranbir and Alia had reached the hospital yesterday morning and in the later morning, Alia took to her Instagram and announced of becoming a parent of a baby girl.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April and after three months of their marriage the actress announced her pregnancy and many suspected that she got pregnant before marriage. Alia too reacted to these trolling and said she is happy with her life and doesn't give a damn about the haters.