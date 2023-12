Raveena Tandon made headlines yesterday when she liked a post trolling the acting of The Archies stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The screengrab had a comment Acting Died Here. People felt if Raveena Tandon was poking fun at the young actors. Later, the 90s diva clarified that she did not do it intentionally, and it was just a human error. She wrote on Instagram, "Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused." Also Read - The Archies: Raveena Tandon apologises for liking post criticising Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s acting

Raveena Tandon has been trolled now by Kamaal R Khan. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the actress. He said that she did not know acting throughout her entire career and she is calling out young actors. KRK also dragged in Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon who is going to make a debut soon. She is a part of a Abhishek Kapoor film with Ajay Devgn and his nephew. Also Read - The Archies: Raveena Tandon likes a post saying 'Acting died here' featuring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

Dear Raveena Tondon you could have think 100 times before to make fun of Acting of new kids in the film #TheArchies! While You didn’t learn A of Acting in your entire career. And I will wait for the first film of your daughter to see what Acting she will do. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 11, 2023

This is how netizens reacted on the same. The whole drama around The Archies has got the attention of social media. The Archies was the debut vehicle of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Also Read - Raveena Tandon to Mandakini: Bollywood actresses who looked uber hot in waterfall scenes in films

Trending Now

KRK भाई यह पूरा बदला भी लोगे क्या — Vipin Bishnoi। (@VipinBishnoi13) December 11, 2023

Well said. I hold the same opinion. #TheArchiesOnNetflix — MUB|The Explicit Analyst| (@engrmub) December 11, 2023

Dear KRK , this is an appreciation post for your effort . You know people laugh at you , you know you are irrelevant , you know you are the worst possible actor in this planet , you know that you qualify more as a noise than a critic . Still you post regularly, still you review… — Manjul Manish (@manjulmanish28) December 11, 2023

Nanaji, Tondon ki beti ko chodo, aap DON kis angle se lag rahe ho Sun Zara Song mein. Plastic ki gun lekar Jeep mein roundup par nikle ho. — Muhammed Amin (@Amin80Muhammed) December 11, 2023

KRK has taken many potshots at celebs all through. The self-proclaimed critic has annoyed many fans and stars too!