KRK takes a dig at Salman Khan's snake bite incident, calls him more venomous than snake

Kamaal R Khan is known to take digs at anyone and everyone and especially Salman Khan despite facing legal trouble. Wonder when he will stop doing this! was bit by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse and was even admitted to the hospital for six hours. However the superstar is fine and doing all well.. right now he is at his farmhouse celebrating his 56th birthday with his loved ones. The actor's well-wishers are supremely happy that he is survived the snake bite and is fit and fine. But Kamaal R Khan seems not to be very happy with his survival and rather took a dig at this recent incident. Not taking the superstar's name, but talking about the snake incident he called him more venomous than a snake. He took to his Instagram and wrote " Saanp Ne Kaam Toh Theek Kiya Tha, Lekin Bechara Khud Hi Marr Gaya! KyonKi Saamne Wale Main Zehar Hi Itna Zyada Hai". had slapped a legal notice against Salman Khan for writing derogatory remarks against him on his social media accounts. However, later KRK apologised to the superstar and promise that he won't write anything ill against him and even won't do his movie reviews ever. But seems like KRK hasn't learnt his lesson yet.

Saanp Ne Kaam Toh Theek Kiya Tha, Lekin Bechara Khud Hi Marr Gaya! KyonKi Saamne Wale Main Zehar Hi Itna Zyada Hai.?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 27, 2021

Salman Khan had addressed the media outside his Panvel farmhouse and narrated the entire snake incident when asked about it, " "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now". The actor looked dashing as ever for his birthday evening celebration and even flaunted a radiant smile like never before to the paparazzi.