KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has made a comment on X which is going to infuriate all fans of Sunny Deol. He has said that Gadar 2 is a film, which was a Tukka. He said the macho star won't be able to repeat that kind of success any time soon. Gadar 2 made above Rs 540 crores at the box office. Kamaal R Khan said the two genuine Rs 500 crore plus stars of Bollywood are Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan has given two Rs 1000 crore plus films this year. He said that even Ranbir Kapoor is a genuine star.

Only 3 stars #SRK #Ranbir #Sunny have given ₹500 crore club Films. #Gadar2 was a Tukka, So sunny won’t be able to repeat his success. Means #SRK and #Ranbir will try their best to remain in the club. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2023

We now have Dunki which is coming in theatres on December 21, 2023. We have to see if Shah Rukh Khan manages to make another Rs 500 crores at the global box office. Fans of Sunny Deol are not impressed with what Kamaal R Khan has said now...

Year 2024 can be very bad for Bollywood because no film of #SRK #Amir and #Salman will release. Even #HrithikRoshan won’t be able to finish #War. Even #RanbirKapoor won’t be able to release any film. Means only small films will release except #Singham3 and #Fighter. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 7, 2023

KRK also said that the coming year will be bad for Bollywood as none of the Khans have a release. In 2024, Akshay Kumar has a number of releases. However, he is going through a very lean phase right now.