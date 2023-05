Hrithik Roshan will soon return with his Krrish franchise. After three successful chapters, Krrish 4 has been on a long due. Well, fans have been relieved knowing that the much-awaited part four of the superhero series is finally happening now. The film is making headlines for a time now and the latest reports around the development suggest that Hrithik Roshan will collaborate with the director of his previous film. Read on to know more details about the highly anticipated movie. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama Poll: Netizens pick their choice between Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun and more; you'll be surprised by the results

The actor is currently busy in the making of his upcoming movie Fighter. The film is touted to be an action drama and directed by Pathaan fame Sidharth Malhotra. The actor named as Greek God will share the screen for the first time with Deepika Padukone. He also has a sequel of Yash Raj Films spy thriller in the pipeline. War 2 will be directed by Brahmastra helmer Ayan Mukerji and stars RRR actor Jr. NTR. Amid the reports of Fighter and War 2, also made headlines.

Post several speculations going around the superhero flick we now have a major update. is reported to collaborate with the Agneepath director. Yes, you read that right the actor will again join hands with after his iconic film. The actor-director duo will again for a cinematic project after 11 years. Earlier, Rakesh Roshan was supposed to continue directing the movie but is currently busy filming Fighter. However, there is no official validation, we await for the makers to update us with confirmed news. After wrapping up War 2 the actor is said t start shooting for Krrish 4.

was released in 2013 a decade ago and since then fans have been waiting for chapter four. The Indian cinema received its very own superhero Krrish after the franchise started with in 2003. Who can forget Jaddu helping Rohit gain his powers and strength? The movie was reprised three years later with Krrish and the Indian audiences have been drooling over it.