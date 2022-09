Krrish is easily one of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema with a massive box office turn over and rabid fan base. Unfortunately, it's been an eternity since fans have been waiting for the return of Hrithik Roshan as Krrish as Krrish 3 had come in 2013 and despite multiple announcements and reports, Krrish 4 hasn't gotten underway. Well, from what we're hearing, the latest installment of the blockbuster Krrish franchise might finally be afoot, but along with the good news, there might be some bad news as well. Why so? Well... that because Rakesh Roshan may not retake the Director's mantle for Krrish 4. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan reveals Lord Of The Rings franchise inspired his superhero film Krrish

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that in all likelihood, is on the lookout for another Director for Krrish 4. Said source claims that the prime reason behind this is Hrithik being of the firm opinion that with filmmaking and the audience's tastes having altered so dramatically in the past 5-6 years, especially with the sea change witnesses post lockdown, the Krrish franchise needs a modern vision, capable of being ushered in by a more contemporary filmmaker. Apparently, he feels that father Rakesh Roshan's vision won't work this time around as Krrish 3 had released back in 2013.

Will Rakesh Roshan be involved at all in Krrish 4?

Our source further informs us that Rakesh Roshan will still be actively involved with the scripting process of Krrish 4 4 while also overseeing the project on set along with giving his creative inputs as and when required during the shoot. It's surprising though that the vision that has taken Krrish thus far and made it one of India's most successful and loved film franchises is suddenly finding a shadow cast over it. Our source signs off by adding that allegedly, all is not well between Hrithik and his father and both feel that the friction wouldn't be conducive to the film.