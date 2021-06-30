Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan REACTS to a Twitter user who wrote his superhero film's plot with aliens and time travel in 5 minutes

Last week, marked 15 years of his hit film and also announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, with a short clip. It is being said that Krrish 4 will bring back Jadoo and the makers have also zeroed in on the concept of time travel, which will be the key to its storyline. Amid all the excitement, Hrithik recently came across a Twitter user who apparently wrote the plot of Krrish 4 with aliens and time travel in 5 minutes. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's next with Luv Ranjan, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood films which were announced over a year ago, but are yet to go on floors

In his tweet, the user imagined Krrish 4 with aka Dr Siddhant Arya coming back from the past in 2022 and becoming a supervillain to take revenge from Krishna aka Krrish. From Dr Arya kidnapping Krrish's child and taking him back to 2006 to Priya (played by Priyanka Chopra) turning into a supergirl to rescue Krishna from Dr Arya's clutches, the Twitter user blew Hrithik's mind with his reimagination.

Take a look.

Imagination ? — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

Hrithik is going to mask up again in Krrish 4. The hit franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya, followed by Krrish (2006) and (2013). In Krrish, Rohit Mehra made a machine that could transport a person into the future to control the past and present. Well, the Krrish 4 is in the prep stage and fans are quite excited for the same. Hrithik essayed the role of Rohit, Krishna, and Krrish in the film.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit Vikram Vedha starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.