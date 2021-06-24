Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan teases fans with a video hinting that filming might begin soon

Krrish 4 is one film that fans of Hrithik Roshan are waiting for desperately. The actor delivered a terrific performance in WAR leaving us swooning with his handsome looks and riveted with those action sequences. There has been talks around Krissh 4 since a while now. The pandemic has obviously delayed things a bit. Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that he has been busy with scripting the film. He also said that the quality has to be at par with international standards given how kids love the Marvel and DC films. This is what Hrithik Roshan shared on social media. Also Read - From Madhuri Dixit to Deepika Padukone; 5 Bollywood celebs who’ve invested big time in startups – view pics

The first Krissh film came out in 2006. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan played a mentally challenged character whose life changes after the entry of a character called Jadoo. People had pointed out the similarities between the Hollywood classic ET and the film. It was followed by two more films. The last one Krissh 3 had Vivek Oberoi as the villain. Kangana Ranaut also played an important role in the movie. Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer but he kept on working on the movie. He also said that his grandkids Hrehaan and Hridhaan who are huge fans of the superhero genre helped him out with ideas.

The handsome star also has Fighter in hand. The movie is an action thriller to be directed by Siddharth Anand. It seems it will be shot abroad. We will see him teaming up with Deepika Padukone for the same. Plus, a sequel to WAR is also in the pipeline. The handsome actor's line-up looks like a treat for fans!