Krushna Abhishek considers Govinda his inspiration and feels happy whenever anyone compares his dance with the Bollywood actor. For many years now, Govinda and Krushna haven't met each other. They have been having family issues after Krushna and Kashmera expressed certain things in the media about their bond. It led to a huge fallout between them. And now, Krushna wants to patch things up with his mama and mami, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Yes, you read that right. The Kapil Sharma Show cast member has opened up on the same. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Rubina Dilaik gets into accident, Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update and more

Krushna Abhishek wants to end the fight with Govinda and family

Krushna Abhishek has talked about wanting to end his feud with Govinda. The comedian and actor recently tagged his mama in a dance reel on his social media. Krushna recalled how he would visit sets of Govinda's films in his childhood. When asked about the tag, Krushna says that he wanted to tag Govinda irrespective of getting a response. He also wishes for the fight to end soon as time is passing away. "I want all of this to get solved now. I love him. Mere jitni family mai unki koi respect nahi karta hoga," Krushna says, quotes Hindustan Times. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek reveals why he is not leaving with Kapil Sharma and his team on the US Tour

Krushna sings praise for Maami, Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife is mighty pissed at Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah for discussing family matters in the public domain. She did not mince her words when criticising them. However, the comedian wants to bury the hatchet with her now. "Jaahan par pyaar hota hai, wahin par jhagda hota hai. Bahut hogaya, this should end now," he tells the entertainment news portal while adding that he loves his Maami. Krushna adds Sunita has done a lot for their family and says that she is like a mother to him. He says when a mother gets angry, she does not want to talk to her child for a while and that's how Sunita's anger is with him too. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek confirms his return; says, 'Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar...'

Trending Now

Check Krushna Abhishek's Instagram video post where he tagged Govinda here:

Krushna is confident about patching things with Govinda

Krushna last met Govinda about 5 years ago in Dubai. He adds, "But I know if we see each other face to face, things will get sorted immediately." He recalls how he once met him in Dubai and he screamed his name and Govinda had a reaction that of a fatherly affection towards him.