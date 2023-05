Sacred Games was the first show from India that made people realize the immense potential of the OTT space. Fans still remember as Ganesh Gaitonde from the show. The intimate scenes between Kubbra Sait aka Kuku and Ganesh Gaitonde went viral on YouTube. The actress did an interview with an entertainment channel where she spoke about the show. Kubbra Sait had played a very emotionally taxing character on the show. There were many intimate scenes between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her. She has opened up on how tough it was to make Nawazuddin Siddiqui do those scenes in front of the camera. Also Read - Bandaa star Manoj Bajpayee CONFIRMS Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is not happening; says, 'Anurag Kashyap has told me...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Kubbra Sait told Bollywood Hungama that they had shot for the intimate scene right on the first day, and it was the last scene of the day. It seems the two took seven retakes to give the perfect shot. Kubbra Sait was exhausted by the end of it, and fell on the floor in tears. She said she had lost count of how many hours they had been working. It seems and Nawazuddin Siddiqui picked her up and held her tightly. Viewers loved the vulnerability that Kubbra Sait brought to the character of Kuckoo.

Kubbra Sait said that he is extremely shy and she had to take the lead to make him more comfortable on the sets. She has said that he is the shyest human being on this earth. The actress said she would go and kiss him on the cheeks telling him to get into the groove. She was quoted as saying, "To unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say 'chal na sex scene karte hai' This is my job I need to create that environment."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui created one more legendary character in his name with Ganesh Gaitonde. Kubbra Sait's career too picked up immensely. She has been getting a lot of work on OTT. The young actress has written a book as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is waiting for the release of Jogira Sa Ra Ra with . The filmmaker is Kushan Nandy. They have worked together in before this.