Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will replace Ikyawann but the Namish Taneja show won't go off air

Rumours were rife since a long time that Star Plus was going to pull the plug on a few shows and that new shows would replace them. Among the new launches, Gul Khan's upcoming show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, named Potol Kumar Ganwala, has created a huge buzz. It was being speculated that the show will be replacing the ongoing show, Ikyawann. But new developments suggest that Ikyawann won't go off air.

According to the latest buzz, Ikyawann will be replacing Meri Durga and the latter will be going off air. While speaking to a leading portal, Ikyawann's lead, Namish Taneja had said, "Yes, I have heard about this as well but I am yet to receive a confirmation from the channel." So with these major programming changes, we guess Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will be taking Ikyawann's slot while that show will get shifted to Meri Durga's slot and Meri Durga will go off air. However, confirmation is awaited from the makers.

For the uninitiated, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will follow the story of a small girl, who aspires to become a singer, but her mother is against it as her father, who was also a singer, went away leaving them behind. The small girl's father is a notable singer now and has his own family. How the small girl meets her father forms the crux of the story. The big shot singer will be played by Mohit Malik and his wife will be played by Anjali Anand.

