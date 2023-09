The National Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of entertainment. The National Award winners were announced recently with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon winning in the Best Actress category for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. Talking about the national award, popular singer Kumar Sanu has expressed his thoughts on not getting a national award ever. Sanu has predominantly sung in major Bollywood movies from the 90s to date. Kumar Sanu admits feeling hurt over not winning one of the prestigious awards. Also Read - Baahubali, The Kapoor family and more Bollywood films and Indian celebs who have set Guinness world records

Kumar Sanu is hurt about not winning a National Award

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kumar Sanu bared his heart on not winning a National Award. He feels he should have definitely got one. And not just that but also a Padma Bhushan which is one of the highest civilian honours. However, Sanu does not bother with it. He feels it is up to them. Kumar Sanu admits feeling hurt but he is used to it. He adds, "If you do not have enough approach and buttering skills, you cannot get these awards." Also Read - Top South Indian actors and their alleged extra-marital affairs that rocked the industry

Sanu adds that he now understands that it is important to do such things to get those awards. Even the public understands all these things, claims Kumar Sanu. The singer shares that it is difficult to get awards normally these days. Sanu also adds that even if he does not have the approach and understanding to get an award himself, it is okay. He has never paid attention to such things before and neither does he care about what others are doing. 'No problem, the government will me an award when they feel I deserve one. What can I do if they do not give it to me?" Sanu says, reports an entertainment news portal. Also Read - Kumar Sanu birthday special: Playback singer's affairs with top Bollywood heroines, marriages, divorce and more

Kumar Sanu filmography

Kumar Sanu has sung songs for many Bollywood celebrities including Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Rahul Roy, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and many more. Apart from singing in Hindi Sanu has also songs in Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odiya, Telugu and Kannada as well. He is one of the most successful singers of the 90s era. He frequently collaborated with Nadeem-Shravan, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, Rajesh Roshan, Anand-Milind and more composers.