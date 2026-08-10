Kumar Sanu takes playful DIG over Udit Narayan's kiss controversy, says 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Discover how singer Kumar Sanu joked about Udit Narayan's kiss controversy. Read ahead about Kumar Sanu and his friendship with Udit Narayan here.

Kumar Sanu takes playful DIG over Udit Narayan's kiss controversy, says 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Bollywood’s top singers of the golden 90s era were undoubtedly Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. They have given iconic songs that the music industry will remember for years to come. In a recent interview, singer Kumar Sanu took a playful jab at Udit Narayan.

Kumar Sanu joked about neither giving nor receiving a kiss while discussing his massive female fan following. The singer went ahead to take a dig at Udit over the viral concert video in which he was seen kissing female fans. Let’s dive in to take a look at Kumar Sanu’s joke about Udit Narayan's kiss controversy

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