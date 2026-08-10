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Kumar Sanu takes playful DIG over Udit Narayan's kiss controversy, says 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Discover how singer Kumar Sanu joked about Udit Narayan's kiss controversy. Read ahead about Kumar Sanu and his friendship with Udit Narayan here.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 10, 2026 5:11 PM IST
Kumar Sanu takes playful DIG over Udit Narayan's kiss controversy, says 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Kumar Sanu takes playful DIG over Udit Narayan's kiss controversy, says 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Bollywood’s top singers of the golden 90s era were undoubtedly Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. They have given iconic songs that the music industry will remember for years to come. In a recent interview, singer Kumar Sanu took a playful jab at Udit Narayan.

Kumar Sanu joked about neither giving nor receiving a kiss while discussing his massive female fan following. The singer went ahead to take a dig at Udit over the viral concert video in which he was seen kissing female fans. Let’s dive in to take a look at Kumar Sanu’s joke about Udit Narayan's kiss controversy

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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