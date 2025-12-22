Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya BREAKS silence on Rs 50 crore defamation case, says ‘I will request...'

Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, has finally spoken up about the defamation case filed on her. Read ahead to know more.

Kumar Sanu, a popular singer, has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, claiming that she has been maligning his reputation through her recent comments. In a statement following the legal action, Rita Bhatta has come out to reveal that Kumar Sanu is demanding more money compared to what was previously reported in news concerning this issue. Kumar Sanu is demanding damages of ₹50 crores, unlike what was reported at ₹30 lakh, according to Rita Bhatta.

Rita Bhattacharya's statement

When asked about the case of defamation filed in the court, Rita Bhattacharya spoke about her experience in an interview with Bombay Times. Shocked at the circumstances that she has been faced with, she stated, “I’m shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons. The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad.”

More about Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya have been living apart since 1994, after being married for a few years. Kumar Sanu has three sons from his previous marriage, with the youngest being 31 years old. Rita has revealed that the legal case is not only affecting her but also her children. While discussing how this case has affected her family, Rita said, “I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands — just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore,”

Kumar Sanu's defamation case

Just this week, Kumar Sanu filed a case of defamation at the Bombay High Court against Rita Bhattacharya. Through the case, Kumar claimed that Rita’s statements on interviews as well as on social networking platforms have damaged his public image. Rita Bhattacharya had previously aired serious allegations in interviews with Viral Bhayani and Film Window. These included allegations that Kumar Sanu had treated the actress poorly when she was pregnant, depriving her of food and failing to provide proper medical care. In reaction to the allegations, the legal team for Sanu defended that the allegations are malicious.

In the defamation lawsuit, the divorce agreement reached in 2001 also contained a provision whereby both parties promised not to level accusations against each other. Rita allegedly violates the agreement, the lawsuit states. Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya married in 1986. Kumar Sanu’s wife separated from him in 1993, and they eventually got a divorce in 2001.

