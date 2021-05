Kumkum Bhagya 23rd January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi on right tracks to prove Pragya's identity

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Purab trying their level best to convince an inspector who turns out to be Purab's college friend. They ask the inspector refuses to relent for a long while but finally Abhi manages to convince him for 1 hour. Later Purab keeps a watch on Pragya (Sriti Jha) while Abhi wants to get some wounds from the police. Purab now adds to the fire when he starts instigating her saying that Abhi is beaten up as he is a celebrity. Abhi starts screaming while Pragya wants to meet him. Pragya rushes inside while Abhi is getting painted on face by a inspector. Abhi waits for her happily seeing his plan taking shape. Purab feels bad for his sister but then thinks that she too has kept Abhi worried for so long and now they will have to get her to speak the truth. Abhi speaks to two thugs inside and tell them his story. Pragya takes the inspector to task and later asks him to let her meet him. The inspector on Purab's signal asks her to prove her identity as Abhi's wife. She starts screaming at him and says that she will call all his fans here. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kundali Bhagya and other TV shows and films in trouble as Goa government cancels permission to shoot amid rising COVID-19 cases

The inspector then lets her meet Abhi. Abhi starts crying on seeing Pragya. Abhi says that the inspector framed him in a fake case. Pragya gets more and more worried and Abhi is happy that he going on the right track and she will definitely confess. Pragya says she will take care of everything and that she will go and get proof. The goons says that they are confused why Abhi is happy when Pragya is so sad. Abhi says that here his plan is very different from what they can imagine. Pragya comes out and screams at the inspector for hitting Abhi as she walks out to meet the person whom Abhi hit. As soon as Pragya walks out Abhi comes out and rushes with Purab to be where Pragya is heading to as it is revealed that Disha is there in disguise. Pragya stops at a temple to pray for Abhi. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul's off-screen chemistry is aww-dorable – view pics