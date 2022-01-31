and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child on social media. "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," read his statement. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's mystery girl Saba Azad REACTS on her viral dinner date with the Vikram Vedha star

Members of the Bachchan family, Abhishek and Shweta, along with Bollywood celebrities like , Sussanne Khan, and others showered the new parents with their love and blessings. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps and refrained from sharing updates on social media, The two got married in a private ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. Naina is the daughter of 's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan.

Kunal made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities opposite Tabu in a directorial by late renowned painter M.F. Husain. Kunal Kapoor has been in the industry for 17 years and has featured in popular Hindi films such as , , Don 2, Dear Zindagi besides Raag Desh to name a few. Between 2018 to 2020, he has only featured in a handful of Hindi movies like Gold and Koi Jaane Na before entering the OTT space with The Empire.