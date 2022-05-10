A couple of weeks ago, , elder son of and Saif Ali Khan, was brutally trolled by netizens for being disrespectful towards the paparazzi. The little munchin was seen getting irritated by the photographers during his playtime and shouted at them, "Bas karo." But as soon as the video surfaced online, netizens didn't spare the kid. They trolled him by saying that he lacks 'sanskar'. Some even said that he is just like his 'rude' mother. But Kunal Kemmu and Saba Ali Khan have not taken the brutal trolling of Taimur lightly. They both condemned the act while expressing their shock over people's indecent behaviour. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan enjoy their proud moment as son Taimur receives yellow belt in Taekwondo [Watch Video]

Talking about the paparazzi culture becoming dominant in the past 4-5 years, Kunal told Bollywood Bubble, "I think it's also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. It's very easy to sit and give comments. What I love about kids is they don't care and they don't have to be diplomatic. If they don't like something, they're like 'I don't want it."

He continued, "A kid is a kid. He can do whatever he/she wants, or whatever he/she wants. Now if you are going to come into their face and take a picture, and now somebody has a problem with how the kid is behaving, then it's that person's problem. Nobody is going to tell the kid that 'oh why are you doing this.' Earlier he couldn't speak and he was in somebody's lap and somebody was clicking and he couldn't do anything. Now if he doesn't like it he is gonna say it."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba agreed with Kunal and took to Instagram to share her reaction about Taimur's trolling. "Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is so surprising that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5 year old boy! You chase the children and then when they are simply real and honest, the same cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. Let them be. You don’t need to be a fan nor a fanatic critic. God bless all kids, yours and ours. Amen,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Taimur recently made his parents proud after he received yellow belt in Taekwondo. Proud parents were seen at Taimur's Taekwondo academy in Mumbai. This time, they even happily posed for the paparazzi. Taimur even waved to the paparazzi when they called out his name.