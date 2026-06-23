Kunal Kemmu’s Alliance LOCKS 16 contestants: Ravi Kishan, daughter Riva, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni LEAD viral list

You walk in holding hands with your BFF. You might walk out not taking their calls. Prime Video's Alliance starts June 26, and yes, Ravi Kishan is playing with his daughter. This is gonna be very messy, Read further to know everything we know so far about the show.

Kunal Kemmu’s Alliance LOCKS 16 contestants: Ravi Kishan, daughter Riva, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni LEAD viral list

Walk in with your BFF, walk out ghosting each other. That’s the vibe. Prime Video’s Alliance lands June 26, and look, Ravi Kishan’s actually competing alongside his daughter. Get ready for top-tier chaos. The deal is Kunal Kemmu is hosting a reality show that’s basically built for backstabbing your friends. Yes, this is the premise. Prime Video and Banijay Asia just rolled out the list of contestants for Alliance, and it’s one big disaster waiting to happen. 16 celebrities, split into 8 pairs. Simple rule: you start the game with someone you trust. The rest of the show does everything possible to destroy that trust.

What’s Alliance?

Picture those reality shows where everyone claims, “I’m not here to make friends.” Alliance took that, laughed, and said, “Fine. We’ll make sure you leave with even fewer.” You step in with a partner, maybe your dad, your BFF, your work buddy. It's all sweet for the first five moments, then comes 'The System,' a.k.a. the game master. It drops surprise challenges, shakes up team pairings, throws eliminations when you least expect them, and pretty much exists just to stir the pot. “Yahaan Alliance banti hai, tootne ke liye!” The promo line in itself is just brutal and to the point and get this, it streams daily from June 26, at noon.

Who’s Signing Up for This Drama?

Check out these pairs; some of them already look doomed: Ravi Kishan & Riva Kishan, He’s teaming up with his daughter, Riva. Kushal Tandon & Arslan Goni. Mini Mathur & Nikhil Chinapa. Zaid Darbar & Daisy Shah. Ruhee Dosani & Niti Taylor. Vanshaj Singh & Armaan Khera. Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) & Sabby Suri. Delbar Arya & Dollyy Javved

So…Why Does This Actually Look Fun?

Most reality shows act allergic to drama but secretly stir things up behind the scenes. Alliance just skips the fake innocence and says, Loyalty won’t get you far; sabotage is built into the rules and Kunal Kemmu as host, he’s basically the roastmaster general of betrayals. Daily episodes mean no time for anyone to regroup. The pace is wild.

Should You Watch?

If you’re after gentle competitions and feel-good moments, go find something else. But if you love “what did I just watch” drama, set a reminder for June 26, noon, on Prime Video.

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