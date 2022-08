Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents to a baby boy on August 20, 2022. Ever since then her fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the new mom and her little one. Though fans could get a little glimpse of them as she returned home from the hospital. However, the couple is yet to post official pictures of their baby boy on social media. Amidst this, Sonam Kapoor has not made her first ever appearance in public. But just virtually! Confused? It is during Kunal Rawal's wedding that fans got a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's son's name REVEALED; the little boy gets customised clothes and blankets from mommy dearest and other family members

at Kunal Rawal's wedding

Ace designer Kunal Rawal tied the knot with designer Arpita Mehta. It was a big-fat wedding which was attended by many biggies. Kapoors like Shanaya Kapoor and more also attended the wedding ceremony. Sonam Kapoor who is also a close friend of Kunal Rawal could not be physically present at the wedding but she made sure to make her presence felt over a video call. As Rhea Kapoor shared a video from the wedding of Kunal Rawal, fans could catch a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor chatting with her sister over a video call.

From mehendi ceremony to pre-wedding bash, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding was an entertaining and lavish wedding. White was the theme of the wedding as all of them were dressed in gorgeous white, shimmery outfits.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the new mom is currently sharing her pregnancy photoshoot pictures on social media. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their baby. We are egarely waiting to know!