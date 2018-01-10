Kundali Bhagya 9th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh lashes out at Sherlin as he will hear nothing against Preeta
Kundali Bhagya 9th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh and Preeta take Sherlin to the club to watch the footage, Prithvi tries to delete the footage
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1