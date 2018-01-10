Kundali Bhagya 9th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh lashes out at Sherlin as he will hear nothing against Preeta

Kundali Bhagya starts with Rakhi asking Sherlin if she really has some affair and if someone is forcing her for the marriage. Sherlin says that Preeta is falsely accusing her. Rakhi says that Preeta(Shraddha Arya) might have definitely seen something as she never lies. Later Sherlin acts like she is ill and she walks down seeing everyone looking at her and faints on the sofa as the family worry over her. Kareena takes the chance to insult Preeta further. Sherlin says that because of Preeta she and the family are all so stressed. Rishabh(Manit Joura) asks her to come along to the club so they can all be relieved and clear these doubts. Rishabh adds that he will not bear people insulting Preeta right infront of him as he trusts Preeta's truth. He threatens to break his marriage with Sherlin if she resists going to the club. Mahesh asks Rishabh if it is only trust on Preeta that has led him to say this big a thing.

Rishabh tells Sherlin thatSherlin is just his would be wife but Preeta is his friend and will remain always. He walks out with that as the family follows. Sherlin notices Rishabh's face and she knows that Rishabh wants Preeta to be right so that he can simply break his marriage to Sherlin. Prithvi reaches the club and enters the CCTV monitor room by force. He checks for the footage after locking himself inside. The guards throw him out after a while. Rishabh and the group reach there as Rishabh goes on to meet the manager. Sherlin threatens Preeta when they are left alone as Preeta asks her to stop acting as she and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) already know all her truth. They reach the monitor room and try to convince the incharge there to show them the footage as Mahesh walks in and says they will definitely see the footage. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih dish out BFF goals as they turn goofy and do yoga in Goa – view pics